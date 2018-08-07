PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) & Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (DANOY) Financial Comparison

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE: PF) and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS:DANOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock alerts:

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.3% of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock 0 10 4 0 2.29 Danone Sponsored ADR common stock 0 3 3 0 2.50

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $66.30, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Given PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock is more favorable than Danone Sponsored ADR common stock.

Profitability

This table compares PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock 19.14% 14.24% 4.94% Danone Sponsored ADR common stock N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock $3.14 billion 2.53 $532.04 million $2.55 26.15 Danone Sponsored ADR common stock $4.00 billion 12.06 $2.77 billion $0.88 17.78

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has higher revenue and earnings than PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock beats Danone Sponsored ADR common stock on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock

Pinnacle Foods Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs. Paul's, Lender's, Celeste, Hungry-Man, and Aunt Jemima brand names. The Grocery segment provides cake/brownie mixes and frostings, cookie mixes, shelf-stable salad dressings, salad dressings, canned meat, table syrups, margarine/spread, pie and pastry fruit fillings, barbecue sauce, and shelf-stable pickles under the Duncan Hines, Vlasic, Wish-Bone, Western, Armour, Brooks, Nalley, Log Cabin, Mrs. Butterworth's, Smart Balance, Comstock, Wilderness, and Open Pit brands. The Boulder segment offers gluten-free products, natural frozen meal offerings, plant-based refrigerated and shelf-stable spreads, and plant-based protein frozen products under the Udi's, Glutino, EVOL, Earth Balance, and gardein brands. The Specialty segment provides snack products under the Hawaiian kettle style chips, Tim's Cascade, Snyder of Berlin, and Husman's brand names; and manufactures and distributes products primarily in the gluten-free, frozen meat substitutes, canned meat, and pie and pastry fruit filling categories, as well as engages in private label businesses. The company sells its products through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, natural and organic food stores, drug stores, warehouse clubs, and e-commerce websites in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations. Pinnacle Foods Inc. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Danone Sponsored ADR common stock

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands. The company also provides coffee creamers and beverages under the Delight, Magicow, Dunkin Donuts, Land O Lakes, and SToK brands; and milk, cheese, organic snacks, and other organic dairy products under the Horizon brand; desserts under the Danette and Danissimo brands; and packaged salads and green vegetables, and fresh and frozen organic fruits, and vegetables under the Earthbound Farm brand. In addition, it offers specialized nutrition products for infants and young children to complement breast feeding under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Cow & Gate, Blédina, Bebelac, Malyutka, and Dumex brands. Further, the company provides oral and tube feeding products for the dietary treatment of babies and children; liquid oral nutritional supplements; and hypoallergenic products for babies and children with dairy or multiple food protein allergies primarily under the Nutricia brand. Additionally, it offers packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water; and fruit juices and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, Mizone, Bonafont, Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Fontvella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. The company also markets its products under the Actimel, Tema, Taillefine, Ser, and Les 2 Vaches brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone SA in April 2009. Danone SA was founded in 1899 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.