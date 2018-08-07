Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $28.58 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $28,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of SPY opened at $284.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $241.83 and a twelve month high of $286.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

