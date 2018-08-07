Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,583 Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $391,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 194,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,038,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 133.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter.

In other Equinix news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $157,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.69, for a total value of $2,400,032.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,271.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,426 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $454.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $370.79 and a 12 month high of $495.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Equinix from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $519.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.76.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

