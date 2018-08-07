Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 4th

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II opened at $8.36 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $10.40.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

