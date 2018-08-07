Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the closed-end fund an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II traded up $0.06, reaching $8.36, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 93,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,828. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

