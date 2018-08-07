Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,455,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,041,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,760,000 after acquiring an additional 255,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 312,920 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $292,695.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $223,020.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,576.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $1,626,325 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBU opened at $63.52 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Community Bank System had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.75%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.