PIECoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (PIE)

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, PIECoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIECoin has a market cap of $34,618.00 and $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIECoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIECoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009370 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000403 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001926 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000545 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PIECoin Coin Profile

PIECoin (CRYPTO:PIE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIECoin’s official message board is www.piecoin.net . The official website for PIECoin is www.piecoin.info

Buying and Selling PIECoin

PIECoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIECoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIECoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIECoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIECoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.