Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,195 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned 0.43% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,122.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust opened at $16.60 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $106.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

