Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust traded down $0.16, reaching $16.74, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 40,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,823. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $106.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

