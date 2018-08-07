PHI INC/SH (PHII) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.01

Media coverage about PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PHI INC/SH earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy producer an impact score of 45.6739737355221 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PHI INC/SH traded up $0.31, reaching $8.66, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. PHI INC/SH has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter. PHI INC/SH had a net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PHI INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

About PHI INC/SH

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

