Phantomx (PNX) Price Down 30.4% This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $29,695.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.87 or 0.02932507 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013577 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000760 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005290 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002856 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003066 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 28,378,040 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

