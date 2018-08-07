PGT Innovations (PGTI) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.47

Press coverage about PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PGT Innovations earned a news sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.9558723840726 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Gabelli cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,842. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $169.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, CFO Bradley R. West sold 32,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $631,320.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,930.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $1,703,788.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,964 shares of company stock worth $3,932,866. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

