Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,339,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 91.8% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 60,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 31,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

In related news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,803,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 749,597 shares of company stock valued at $28,505,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

