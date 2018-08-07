Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) PT Set at €167.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €160.62 ($188.97).

ETR:PFV opened at €131.10 ($154.24) on Thursday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €101.60 ($119.53) and a 1-year high of €175.40 ($206.35).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

