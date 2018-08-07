Petroquest Energy (PQUE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “PetroQuest Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily focused on growing its reserves and shareholder value through a combination of drilling development locations and high potential exploration prospects along and in the Gulf of Mexico. “

Get Petroquest Energy alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroquest Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PQUE opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.93. Petroquest Energy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24.

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. sell-side analysts anticipate that Petroquest Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petroquest Energy (PQUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.