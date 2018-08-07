PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We like Petrobras' encouraging portfolio of investments, particularly in Brazil’s presalt reservoirs that lie below the Espírito Santo, Campos and Santos basins in deep and ultra-deep water. PBR’s committed efforts to improve its liquidity and operational efficiency, along with its ambitious five-year plans bode well. The Brazilian oil giant intends to boost its average output from an expected 2.7 million Boe/d in 2018 to 3.55 million Boe/d by 2022. It further targets net debt/EBITDA of 2.5 in 2018, as against 5.3 in 2015.. The company's divestment program of $21 billion throughout 2017-2018 is expected to support debt reduction. The positive outlook is also reflected in Petrobras' healthy share price movemnet and solid estimate revisions. As such, we view PBR as an attractive pick as of now.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBR. Raymond James cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR opened at $12.53 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.42.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 billion. analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth about $455,110,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 38.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,025 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,912,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 84,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 420.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 895,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 766,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

