PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4,501.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR traded up $0.61, reaching $12.53, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 29,677,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,276,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.42. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.01%. research analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

