Perspecta (PRSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th.

PRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

