Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $121.66 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

