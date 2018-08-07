Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $285,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $145.03 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Bank of America increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

