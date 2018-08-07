Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $1.35 Million Position in Andeavor (ANDV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,018 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Andeavor by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Andeavor during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Andeavor by 719.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Andeavor during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Andeavor during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Andeavor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANDV. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.08 to $80.46 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.65.

In related news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 54,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $7,676,204.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,353,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,350,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $8,472,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,293,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,448,425.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 364,121 shares of company stock worth $51,384,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANDV opened at $147.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $152.97.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Andeavor will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.