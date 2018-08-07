Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 4,160 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 147.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $2,929,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 60.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 284.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 26.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

NYSE:KMB opened at $116.70 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

