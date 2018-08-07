Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

PERY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Perry Ellis International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Sidoti lowered Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Ifs Securities lowered Perry Ellis International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of Perry Ellis International opened at $29.09 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Perry Ellis International has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $461.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Perry Ellis International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 617.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

