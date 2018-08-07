Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
PERY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Perry Ellis International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Sidoti lowered Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Ifs Securities lowered Perry Ellis International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.
Shares of Perry Ellis International opened at $29.09 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Perry Ellis International has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $461.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 617.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.
Perry Ellis International Company Profile
Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.
