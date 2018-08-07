Perpetual Energy (PMT) Price Target Raised to C$0.80 at Royal Bank of Canada

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 67,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,545. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$1.45.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$23.34 million for the quarter. Perpetual Energy had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.