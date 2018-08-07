PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PermRock Royalty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.302841423087 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PermRock Royalty Trust traded down $0.45, reaching $15.40, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,490. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

