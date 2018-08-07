Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,950 AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 373,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,214,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,028,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 958.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 810,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 651,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 381,497 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of ANGO opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.97. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.93.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.