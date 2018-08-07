PerkinElmer (PKI) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $73.36 and set a fair value rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.53.

NYSE PKI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $86.32. 1,147,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $703.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 34,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,941,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $299,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,080. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Motco acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

