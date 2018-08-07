PepsiCo (PEP) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note published on Monday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

“PEP announced that its long-time and well-respected CEO Indra Nooyi will step down on 10/3 to be replaced by Ramon Laguarta (President as of Sept.”,” Jefferies Financial Group’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Cfra set a $129.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.09. 289,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

