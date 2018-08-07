Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Peoples Utah Bancorp traded down $0.59, reaching $36.00, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $69,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $56,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $861,404 over the last 90 days. 18.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

