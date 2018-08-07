PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 1,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,949. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $540.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

