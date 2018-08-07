Penn Virginia (PVAC) Announces Earnings Results

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 208,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,195. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $47,815.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 283,726 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $17,500,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 458,915 shares of company stock valued at $29,137,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

