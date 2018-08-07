Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $221.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.38 million to $221.60 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $197.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $952.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $951.03 million to $954.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $235.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Pegasystems opened at $56.95 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 317.50, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Steven F. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $47,009.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,965 over the last three months. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Pegasystems by 1,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

