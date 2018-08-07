Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,713 Walmart Inc (WMT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,713 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $286,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 186,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $3,891,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 20,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 29.3% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart opened at $89.60 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.57 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

