Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tarsus Group (TRS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

TRS has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tarsus Group in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 360 ($4.73) target price for the company.

Tarsus Group opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.07) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Tarsus Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 273 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336 ($4.41).

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; reinforces its trade shows through online interaction; and leadership conferences.

