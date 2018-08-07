Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clinigen Group (CLIN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Wednesday.

CLIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.24) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,260.60 ($16.56).

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Shares of CLIN stock opened at GBX 1,043 ($13.70) on Wednesday. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 751.50 ($9.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,187 ($15.60).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. Its Clinigen Clinical Trial Services segment supplies and manages commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs, and rescue therapies. The company's Idis Managed Access segment is involved in the consultancy, development, management, and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.