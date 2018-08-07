PCM (PCMI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PCM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.9098288343842 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get PCM alerts:

PCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PCM to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

PCM stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 4,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.98 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 14.21%. sell-side analysts predict that PCM will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Maloof sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.