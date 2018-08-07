PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,522,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after buying an additional 679,900 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 531,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 89,267 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 424,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 281,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals opened at $5.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.96.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $371.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.0077 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.