PBF Energy (PBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.64.

NYSE PBF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. 2,266,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,017. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.11%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 469.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 210.4% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

