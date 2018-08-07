Payment Data Systems (PYDS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PYDS remained flat at $$1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,135. Payment Data Systems has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 34,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $60,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,319,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 16,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $28,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,254,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,319.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,802 shares of company stock valued at $204,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYDS. ValuEngine raised Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

