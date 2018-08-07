Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) Director Sells $28,232.10 in Stock

Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) Director Michael R. Long sold 16,510 shares of Payment Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $28,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,319.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Payment Data Systems stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Payment Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYDS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

