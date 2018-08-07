Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 185,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 568,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software opened at $132.82 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 48.12%. research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $327,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,637 shares of company stock worth $9,469,714 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

