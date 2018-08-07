Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $68.12 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

