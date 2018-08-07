Paul F. Thome Sells 22,104 Shares of SLM Corp (SLM) Stock

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) EVP Paul F. Thome sold 22,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $246,017.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,052.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,669. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. SLM had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on SLM from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SLM by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 385,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,882 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

