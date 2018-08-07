Parkgene (GENE) Reaches Market Cap of $968,900.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $968,900.00 and approximately $5,697.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parkgene has traded up 106.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00376082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00192522 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

