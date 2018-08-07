Parker-Hannifin (PH) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.50.

PH stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,177. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $152.47 and a 1 year high of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $100,736.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,275,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,723 shares of company stock worth $1,752,106. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7,252.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

