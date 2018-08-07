Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “$162.10” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Parker-Hannifin opened at $174.30 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $152.47 and a 12-month high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $100,736.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,106 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Boston Partners increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,266,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,654,000 after purchasing an additional 619,359 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 417,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,889,000 after purchasing an additional 342,899 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14,869.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 330,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 328,764 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,005,000 after purchasing an additional 301,597 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

