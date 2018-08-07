Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Position Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin opened at $174.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $100,736.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,275,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,106. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

