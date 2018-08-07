Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 237.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,275.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.04. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This is a boost from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.