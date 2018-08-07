Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a report released on Friday morning.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.92 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.28.

Shares of PK opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $33.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 305,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,465,000 after acquiring an additional 85,739 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 194,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 43,853 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 556,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 281,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

