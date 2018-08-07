PARK CIRCLE Co Acquires New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. General Mills accounts for 1.1% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Mills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,682,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in General Mills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,067 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 22.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,992,000 after purchasing an additional 705,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 50.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,529,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $105,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,818 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills opened at $47.24 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

